John W. Wantje

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 @ 07:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-kn8cim5No3maFtO0John W. Wantje, 79, of Marienville, formerly of Pittsburgh, died late Monday, July 18, 2022, following a period of declining health.

Born in Pittsburgh on October 10, 1942, he was the son of the late William and Gladys Holzatfel Wantje.

He attended school and spent his youth in the Sheraden area of Pittsburgh before serving his country in the US Air Force.

On January 28, 1980, in Winchester, VA, he married the former Bernadette Cain. She survives.

He was a member for over 54 years of Iron Workers Local #3 out of Pittsburgh and spent his working career setting the steel at building sites.

As a younger man he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping.

Those surviving in addition to his wife, Bernadette, are his sons, William (Rolaine) Wantje and Ryan (Christina) Wantje; his brother, Glenn (Barbara) Wantje; his sisters, Janet Barringer and Susan Wantje; his granddaughters; Shanna, Taylor and Summer; as well as 4 great grandsons.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Butch Barringer.

Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA, has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements for Mr. Wantje.

A Graveside Committal Service with Honor Guard Ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11AM at Redclyffe Cemetery, Barnett TWP, Forest County.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


