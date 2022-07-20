Knox Man Allegedly Punches, Chokes Woman, Then Flees Police on ATV

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is facing felony assault and other charges for reportedly choking and assaulting a woman and then fleeing from police on an ATV.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Shayne Patrick McCann in Magisterial District Judge Jarah L. Heeter’s office on Monday, July 18.

The charges stem from an investigation into a domestic assault that reportedly occurred on Saturday, July 16, involving Shayne McCann and a known female victim.

According to a criminal complaint, an argument between Shayne McCann and the victim turned physical around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at a residence along Porter Mill Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Through an investigation, a PSP Clarion officer learned the victim reportedly walked into the residence as McCann followed. He allegedly struck her on the left side of her face. The victim then walked outside in an attempt to leave the residence as McCann followed her again and attempted to take her phone, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, McCann allegedly grabbed the victim around the neck with both hands and restricted her breathing to the point she let go of her phone. McCann then punched the victim in the face one more time.

Police observed red marks around the victim’s neck, as well as redness and bruising to her left eye area. She also had brush burn marks on her back and upper left arm and a cut to the inside of her bottom lip, the complaint indicates.

The victim explained to police that she was about to pass out when she was being choked, and that’s why she let go of the phone, according to the complaint.

Police attempted to locate McCann at his residence when he fled on an ATV. McCann passed beside a police officer as he was driving out of his driveway and onto Porter Mill Road. The officer was able to eventually locate the ATV sitting in the woods off Porter Mill Road, the complaint indicates.

It was discovered that McCann’s driver’s license was DUI suspended, and the ATV did not have a registration, nor was it road-ready, the complaint notes.

McCann was charged with the following offenses:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Driving License Suspended/Revoked Pursuant to Section 3802/1547B1, Summary

– Operate Snowmobile/ATV on Highway-Sub Off, Summary

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

