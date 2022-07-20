Penn Highlands Healthcare Golf Classic Raises $140,000 to Benefit Patient Care

DUBOIS, Pa. – It was another successful year for the Penn Highlands Healthcare/KTH Architects Golf Classic.

The 2022 event raised more than $140,000 to benefit patient care across the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.

A total of 106 teams participated in the June 17 and 24, 2022 event at seven locations in Northwestern/Central and Southwestern Pennsylvania. Listed below are the courses and the first place winners:

– Bavarian Hills Golf Course, St. Marys: St. Marys Insurance

– Eagles Ridge Golf Course, Curwensville: Fine Line Cabinets

– Huntingdon Country Club, Huntingdon: Gill, McManamon & Ghaner

– Pinecrest Country Club, Brookville: (3-way tie) Dave Roman Excavating; KTH Architects; and S&T Bank

– Pleasant Valley Golf Club, Connellsville: Fairchance Construction

– Sinking Valley Country Club, Tyrone: Morrison Healthcare

– Treasure Lake Silver Course, DuBois: Eastern Gas Transmission & Storage

The Golf Classic Planning Committee wishes to express appreciation to the major sponsors–KTH Architects, Foradora Financial and The Reschini Group, as well as all of the businesses and individuals who helped make the event a huge success with monetary and in-kind donations. Without the support of the communities and others, this annual fundraiser would not be possible.

Mark your calendar: plans are already underway for next year’s Golf Classic which will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023.

