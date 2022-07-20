Area Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Stealing Car in Emlenton

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is in jail for allegedly stealing a car in Emlenton on Monday.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 51-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, July 19.

According to a criminal complaint, Jesse Armstrong went to a known victim’s residence on Main Street, in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18. While at the victim’s residence, Armstrong walked onto the back porch, reached into a rubber boot on the left side of the porch, and took keys that belonged to the victim’s 2002 Nissan Altima.

Armstrong then drove the vehicle away from the residence without permission from the victim, the complaint indicates.

He was arraigned at 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, in front of Judge Lowrey on the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 3

– Unauthorized Use of Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, July 27, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.