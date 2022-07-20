Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred within the borough early Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, a call came in for a hit-and-run near Greenville Avenue and Corbett Street, in Clarion Borough, at 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

No injuries were reported.

Clarion Borough Police were unable to comment on the incident.

The scene was cleared at 3:43 a.m.

