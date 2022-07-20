Robert L. (Pap) Wolfe, 91, of Wolf’s Corners, Tionesta, passed away late Sunday night, July 17, 2022, at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.

He was born on October 21, 1930, at the Wolfe Farm, to the late Alan and Minnie Beck Wolfe.

Robert married the love of his life on December 18, 1948, in Tionesta, Geraldine Feit, who preceded him in death on October 22, 2010.

Mr. Wolfe was a farmer in addition to working for North Penn Gas for 33 years. He enjoyed the family farm. Robert was a longtime member of the Wolf’s Corners Fair Association. He was also a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Tionesta, where he was a trustee for numerous years.

Robert is survived by his three sons and daughter: Larry Lee Wolfe and his companion Becky Wilson, Lonnie Wolfe and his wife Rita, Susan W. Lehman and her husband Lannie, and Jeffrey Wolfe and his wife Kimberly, all of Tionesta; a nephew whom he helped raise, Butch Sliker of Arizona; eight grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Robert was preceded in death by his sister Betty Witherall and a grandson Sean Allen Wolfe.

There will be no public visitation. A private funeral service will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Helsel, pastor of the church, as officiant. A private family interment will follow at Wolf’s Corners Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made in Robert’s honor to Wolf’s Corners Youth and Ag 2611 Tionesta Road, Tionesta, PA, 16353.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

