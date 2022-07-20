SPONSORED: Tilt Trailer Special Happening at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales
Wednesday, July 20, 2022 @ 12:07 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop by J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales for their Tilt Trailer specials!
You could get up to a $1,000 discount on all PJ & Liberty Tilt trailers.
*While Inventory Lasts*
Sizes Include:
● 6.5×12
● 6.5×18
● 7×20
● 7×22
Specs Include But Are Not Limited To:
● 7000 or 14000 Ibs Dexter E-Z Lube Spring Axle w/ Electric Brakes
● 79” or 84” Deck Width
● 16” Radial Tires
● Adjustable 2 5/16 Coupler
● LED Lighting
● Powder Coat Finish
Please visit our website for our complete inventory lineup: https://jjtrailersales.com/ .
Or – give us a call at our Corsica location: 814-297-6433 or our Shippenville location: 814-226-6066.
