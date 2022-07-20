 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Timothy M. “Rader” Hargenrader

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 @ 07:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-QaM917iZIbJTTimothy M. “Rader” Hargenrader, age 61, of Oil City, left this earthly world on July 17, 2022, to attend a heavenly birthday party, joining his mother on her birthday.

Tim was born on December 5, 1960; he was a son to the late Gerald and Ardell Demmer Hargenrader.

He was a 1979 graduate of Venango Christian High School.

Timothy served in the U.S. Navy from 1985 to 1989. For three of those years, he was a catapult operator on the USS Saratoga.

Tim loved telling jokes and making people laugh, shooting off fireworks, watching NASCAR and Steelers football, and hunting with his Dad and brother. He also enjoyed waterskiing, boating, and downhill skiing.

In 2017, Timothy retired from Polk, after 34 years of service.

He was a member of the Oil City VFW Post 464.

Surviving are two daughters and two grandchildren.

Also surviving is Tim’s sister, Christine Hargenrader Gutowski and nieces and nephews, Cory Gutowski, Kailey Gutowski, Matthew Gutowski and their father, Daniel Joseph Gutowski, Carla Hargenrader, and Chevelle Kossman, and several great nieces and nephews.

Preceding Timothy in death are his parents, and his brother, Gerry Lee Hargenrader.

A viewing will be held at Morrison Funeral Home, on Thursday, July 21, from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Full military honors will be accorded prior to interment by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard on Friday, July 22, at 1 pm at Calvary Cemetery.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tim’s name to the VFW Post 464, 2 Relief Street, Oil City, PA, 16301.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.