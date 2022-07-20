Timothy M. “Rader” Hargenrader, age 61, of Oil City, left this earthly world on July 17, 2022, to attend a heavenly birthday party, joining his mother on her birthday.

Tim was born on December 5, 1960; he was a son to the late Gerald and Ardell Demmer Hargenrader.

He was a 1979 graduate of Venango Christian High School.

Timothy served in the U.S. Navy from 1985 to 1989. For three of those years, he was a catapult operator on the USS Saratoga.

Tim loved telling jokes and making people laugh, shooting off fireworks, watching NASCAR and Steelers football, and hunting with his Dad and brother. He also enjoyed waterskiing, boating, and downhill skiing.

In 2017, Timothy retired from Polk, after 34 years of service.

He was a member of the Oil City VFW Post 464.

Surviving are two daughters and two grandchildren.

Also surviving is Tim’s sister, Christine Hargenrader Gutowski and nieces and nephews, Cory Gutowski, Kailey Gutowski, Matthew Gutowski and their father, Daniel Joseph Gutowski, Carla Hargenrader, and Chevelle Kossman, and several great nieces and nephews.

Preceding Timothy in death are his parents, and his brother, Gerry Lee Hargenrader.

A viewing will be held at Morrison Funeral Home, on Thursday, July 21, from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Full military honors will be accorded prior to interment by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard on Friday, July 22, at 1 pm at Calvary Cemetery.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tim’s name to the VFW Post 464, 2 Relief Street, Oil City, PA, 16301.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

