Walter “Walt” Goughler, 85, of Knox passed away at home on July 18, 2022, following a brief illness.

Walt was born on November 3, 1936, to Mattie M. Kagle of Strattanville, PA. At the age of 9, Walt was orphaned when his beloved mother passed away unexpectedly. He then lived with his older half Brother, Blenton Kagle and his family.

Sometime after this, he would go to live along the river at the Shaffer homestead in Kennerdell.

He had many fond memories of his youth there and of the river banks he continued to grow up on. It was during this time, that he met the love of his life, Rose Marie Walney.

They were married on November 3, 1957, with the love of each other and those river banks in their hearts.

Walt and Rose had three Sons; Lawrence, Donald, and Wally. They also welcomed Roses’ younger Sister Frances into their household, where they grew up together. Frances (Frannie) was always a great help with keeping those mischievous boys “in check”.

Walt worked hard his whole life. He was employed at the Kahle Coal Company, worked for Pine Grove Township, served as a Supervisor for Ashland Township, and worked at Ancient Sun Coal Company as a heavy equipment operator.

After Walt retired, he enjoyed woodworking and watching/feeding the birds. He made many beautiful birdhouses and yard and porch ornaments. But most of all, he loved spending time at his camp along the Allegheny.

He had a lot of pets throughout the years but Puppy, Jasper and recently, Sophia, were some of his most memorable companions.

Walt was preceded in death by his love, Rose (“Gypsy Rose”) or “Mum”, as he called her. He was also preceded in death by his half brother, Blenton and his wife Charlotte; mother and father-in-law, Gloria and Eugene Walney; brothers, Bob Slaugenhaupt, Butch Walney, Bob Shaffer; and a sister-in-law, Lois Shaffer. Walt was preceded in death by his lifelong best friend, Bobby Botts, as well.

Walt is survived by his sons, Lawrence (Barb) Goughler of Shippenville, PA, Donald (Merlea) Goughler of Knox, PA, and Wally (Linda) Goughler of Kossuth, PA.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kari (Jason) Best, Mattie (Andrew) Stewart, Kalyn (Joey Bruce) Goughler, and Chance (Ashley Custer) Goughler.

He was also lucky enough to be able to welcome two great-grandchildren into this world, Rowen and Lyncoln Best.

In addition, Walt is survived by his sister-in-law, Francis Slaughenhaupt, and many nieces and nephews. His good friend and neighbor, Steve Bair, was to him, and will continue to be to all of us, a forever “garage buddy”.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday July 21, at the McEtire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave, Knox. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. John Friedlund officiating. Interment will follow at Starr Cemetery.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home’s website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

The family suggest memorial be made to the Clarion-Forest VNA, P.O. 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214, Knox Area Ambulance Co., PO Box 636, Knox, PA 16232.

