Wanda M. Heffernan, 92, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

She was born on September 29, 1929, the daughter of the late Earl E. and Isabell M. (Shuffstall) Baum.

Wanda married the love of her life, William C. Heffernan on November 21, 1948. He preceded her in death in 2003 leaving a void in her heart and life.

She retired from Polk Center in 1979 after twenty years of service as a Cook.

Wanda was a proud member of the Fox Street Church of God. She enjoyed bowling with her friends. She was very talented at sewing and knitting and loved caring for her flower gardens. She also enjoyed visiting her cottage and spending time with her family. She lovingly referred to her grandchildren as “her angels”.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory are her daughters, Diane Porter (Thomas) of Kennerdell, Cindy Heffernan of AZ, and Karen Heffernan of Rouseville; her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Heffernan of Franklin; her grandchildren, Tracy Dunlap (Steve) of FL, Kimberly Roddy (Nathan) of Grove City, Michael Porter of FL, Timothy Heffernan (Carrie) of Oil City, Dr. Michelle Heffernan (Dr. Guy Shipper) of Australia, Nicole Schiffer of AZ, Todd Schiffer (Jessica) of Oil City, Richard Shiffer III (Tracy) of Franklin, Jeremy Rankin (Angela) of Franklin, and Dr. Thea Blystone (Jeffery) of Meadville: her great-grandchildren, Trenton, Austin, Jesslynn, Dustin (Trista), Devin, Jordan, Brayden, Elly, William, Ellie, Oscar, Max, Dontae, Gabi, Broxton, Karter, Kennedy, Nataley, Nevaeh, Nichole, Sofee, Cooper, Jacob, and Joshua (Teresa); her great-great grandchildren, Aiden and Rylyn; and her sister, Bonnie Engles (Leroy) of FL.

In addition to her parents and husband, Wanda is preceded in death by her son, Larry R. Heffernan; her brothers, Earl, Henry, and Forrest Baum; and her sisters, Nadine Wagner, Thalia Brown and Sara Stevens.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin from 10 am to 12 pm. Funeral services will be immediately following with Pastor Fred Frye, of Shamburg Christian Church of God, officiating.

Wanda will be laid to rest next to her husband in Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Wanda’s memory to the Sugar Creek Station, 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Wanda’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

