Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

