Carl E. “Ted” Townsend passed away on July 16, 2022.

He was born April 8, 1930 in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Carl H. Townsend and Jean L. Townsend.

He graduated in 1948 from Oil City High School where his varsity team memberships included football, wrestling, and gymnastics along with Acappella Choir and Chorus.

He graduated from Ohio University in 1953 with a BS in commerce and completed U.S. Air Force R.O.T.C..

Ted was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity and the Delta Sigma Pi National Commerce Fraternity.

After college graduation, Ted served under the U.S. Continental Air Command as a Finance Officer based in Long Beach, California. On December 20, 1953 he married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth (Betsy) Burns in Bartow, Florida.

Two sons were born to the Townsends during his California assignment with the Air Force.

The family returned to Oil City upon the completion of his tour of duty in November 1955 where he joined his Father-in-law in the family real estate and insurance business of Gates and Burns.

Ted later purchased and expanded the business with offices in Franklin and Titusville.

During his business career he served on many boards of local professional organizations including: Home Savings and Loan of Oil City, Intercounty Credit Bureau, First Federal Savings and Loan of Erie, First Federal Savings and Loan of Mercer, Oil City, Franklin, Titusville Board of Realtors, and Intercounty Insurance Agents Association. His civic contributions included: Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Second Presbyterian Church of Oil City and Vice Chairman of the Oil City Hospital Governing Board.

During his years in Oil City, Ted enjoyed his summers at the family cottage in Rockmere.

He was a member of the Oil City Boat Club.

He was active in tennis, boating and fishing along the Allegheny River and other local waterways.

Ted was an avid snow skier at Peek’n Peak.

After retirement in 1985, Ted and his wife Betsy enjoyed five years of extensive traveling throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe prior to building a home and settling in Naples, Florida.

Ted and his wife Betsy enjoyed many hours cruising and fishing in his Boston Whaler the “Miss Betsy”.

He continued to play tennis with many new friends on nearby courts. He frequently returned to “Snow Country” to Ski the Colorado Rockies, The White Mountains of New Hampshire, and the steep Dolomites in Cortina, Italy.

Ted’s wonderful wife Betsy passed away March 21st 2019.

Ted is survived by two sons, Michael B. Townsend (Kathleen) of White River Junction, Vermont and Mark E. Townsend (Annette) of Silverthorne, Colorado and four Grandchildren, Anne of Portland, Maine, Alex of New York City, Adam of Philadelphia, and Nora of Brattleboro, Vermont.

Ted also has five Great Grandchildren: Bonnie Ann, Levon, Forrest, Elliot and Oliver.

Additional relatives include a cousin, Laureen Mohn of Base Lake, Michigan and two nieces, Debbi Philip (Don), Betsy Englehardt (Ron), grandniece Amanda Englehardt, and grand cousins Mary Lou and John Mohn.

He will be missed by his many friends at Port of the Islands including his daily companions Katherine Preston RN and Michael Jura.

Family and friends will convene at a later time for a celebration of life memorial service.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.dignitymemorial.com.

