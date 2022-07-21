Charges Dropped Against Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen at Eldred Township Camp

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office has dropped charges against a 32-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a teen at a camp in Eldred Township.

According to court documents, criminal charges against 32-year-old Justin Anthony Domiano, of Vandergrift, were withdrawn on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in front of President Judge John H. Foradora.

Domiano faced the following charges:

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1 (three counts)



– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1 (two counts)– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 2– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (five counts)– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age, Misdemeanor 2 (five counts)– Sell/Furnish Liquor Etc. to Minor, Misdemeanor 3 (four counts)

“This situation has impacted my family greatly,” Domiano’s mother Tammy Domiano told exploreClarion.com. “The legal system is hard to understand. It quickly finds guilt.”

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:06 a.m. on April 6, 2021, Marienville-based State Police received a fax from Vandergrift Borough Police Department regarding a sexual assault incident reported to their department that allegedly occurred in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

The report stated that a known man had contacted the Vandergrift Borough Police in reference to a known 15-year-old female victim who had disclosed to him that she was sexually assaulted by Justin Domiano.

Domiano was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 9:35 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.