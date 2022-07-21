 

Charges Dropped Against Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen at Eldred Township Camp

Thursday, July 21, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Legal-scales-books-gavel-Image-1024x6811-1024x681JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office has dropped charges against a 32-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a teen at a camp in Eldred Township.

According to court documents, criminal charges against 32-year-old Justin Anthony Domiano, of Vandergrift, were withdrawn on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in front of President Judge John H. Foradora.

Domiano faced the following charges:

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1 (three counts)

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1 (two counts)
– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 2
– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (five counts)
– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age, Misdemeanor 2 (five counts)
– Sell/Furnish Liquor Etc. to Minor, Misdemeanor 3 (four counts)

“This situation has impacted my family greatly,” Domiano’s mother Tammy Domiano told exploreClarion.com. “The legal system is hard to understand. It quickly finds guilt.”

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:06 a.m. on April 6, 2021, Marienville-based State Police received a fax from Vandergrift Borough Police Department regarding a sexual assault incident reported to their department that allegedly occurred in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

The report stated that a known man had contacted the Vandergrift Borough Police in reference to a known 15-year-old female victim who had disclosed to him that she was sexually assaulted by Justin Domiano.

Domiano was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 9:35 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021.


