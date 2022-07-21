Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sausage Pasta With Cajun Cream Sauce

Find almost all of these simple ingredients in your kitchen!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) of spiral pasta

1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces



1 package (14 ounces) smoked sausage, sliced2 garlic cloves, minced1 cup heavy whipping cream1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese1 tablespoon Creole seasoning1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, cook pasta according to package directions, adding asparagus during the last 4 minutes of cooking. Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until browned. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in cream, Parmesan cheese, Creole seasoning, and pepper; cook and stir until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes.

-Drain pasta mixture, reserving 1/2 cup cooking water; add to sausage mixture. Toss to coat, gradually adding enough reserved cooking water to reach desired consistency.

