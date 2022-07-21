 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sausage Pasta With Cajun Cream Sauce

Thursday, July 21, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Find almost all of these simple ingredients in your kitchen!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) of spiral pasta
1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 package (14 ounces) smoked sausage, sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon Creole seasoning
1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, cook pasta according to package directions, adding asparagus during the last 4 minutes of cooking. Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until browned. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in cream, Parmesan cheese, Creole seasoning, and pepper; cook and stir until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes.

-Drain pasta mixture, reserving 1/2 cup cooking water; add to sausage mixture. Toss to coat, gradually adding enough reserved cooking water to reach desired consistency.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


