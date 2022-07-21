Featured Local Job: Paraprofessional (Classroom Assistant)

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Paraprofessional (Classroom Assistant).

High School Position available with the 2022-23 School Year.

Candidate should be highly qualified or willing to completethe requirements or have at least 24 college credits.

Salary is $16.40 per hour.

Interested candidates should send Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151 and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick

Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: August 5, 2022, or until position is filled.

