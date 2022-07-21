Keystone School Board Authorizes Home-Schooled Students to Enroll at Clarion County Career Center

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – During a lengthy work session and business meeting at the Keystone Elementary School gymnasium on Monday night, the Keystone School Board has approved general changes to the student and faculty handbooks including the authorization of home-schooled students to enroll at the Clarion County Career Center.

The changes were presented to the board during the work session for the elementary student and faculty handbooks, the high school student and faculty handbooks, as well as the athletics and paraprofessional handbooks.

Various alterations of the handbooks, presented by Acting Superintendent Michael McCormick, Principal Kelli McNaughton, and Assistant Principal Jason Best, covered general issues like updating terminology or giving leniency to the school’s dress codes.

Changes to the elementary and high school handbooks include an updated school calendar, and PSSA and Keystone testing calendars, as well as convenient information for the parents or guardians of the students.

One notable change will officially allow home-schooled students to enroll in the Clarion County Career Center, which was recently requested by a Keystone School District home-schooled student.

Also handled at the meeting was the issue regarding the vacancy of the athletic trainer position.

The Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program (CHAMP) is contracted to provide coverage to Keystone, Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, and North Clarion school districts. It also has a full-time athletic trainer in its outpatient clinic.

Currently, Clarion High School and Clarion-Limestone High School each have athletic trainer positions secured; Keystone and North Clarion do not.

“I spoke to the Athletic Committee, and we currently do not have an athletic trainer,” McCormick said. “CHAMP is unlikely to be able to get us one at this time. They had indicated that if we were willing to raise the amount that we are paying, they might be able to secure someone out of state.”

“They have posted (the job) in all their different ways, but they said if we want someone, we’re probably going to have woo someone from out of state.”

The district’s current contract offers the job at $36,000.00 per year; McCormick’s proposal would be to raise the salary to $46,000.00 per year. However, as a few board members pointed out, prospective workers with the appropriate qualifications can earn a salary well above that, thus making the search even more strenuous.

“From what I hear, the (athletic trainers) are coming out of school and being wooed by orthopedic doctors for a much higher rate,” McCormick added.

Per PIAA rules, the district is not required to have an athletic trainer, yet McCormick feels is it tremendously important for the students to have that resource, he said.

“Even though we make it $46,000.00, it doesn’t guarantee we’re going to find one,” board vice president Greg Barrett noted.

All motions passed unanimously during the voting session of the business meeting that followed the work session, including:

– Approval of the Shared Service Contract with Clarion Area School District, as presented;

– Revision of the 2022-23 Homestead/Farmstead Resolution, as presented;

– Retroactive approval of the Penelec Right of Way Easement for the Elementary Electric Service Replacement;

– Approval of the purchase of interior door/lobby/lockdowns in elementary school from Glass Erectors, Inc. at a cost of $22,600.00, with funds from Capital Reserve;

– Approval of the license renewal for Kami for June 30, 2022, through June 30, 2023, from Notable, Inc. at a cost of $3,600, with funds from ESSER;

– Approval of the purchase of special education textbooks at a cost of $27,165.51 from McGraw-Hill, using funds from ACCESS;

– Approval of the purchase of air conditioning equipment for the district office and elementary office, with funds from Capital Reserve;

– Retroactive approval for the transfer switch for the generator from Kelly Generator & Equipment at a cost of $4,471.30, and Apel Electric for labor at a cost of $10,113.40, with funds from Capital Reserve;

– Retroactive approval for the excavation of ditch and installation of conduit for the Elementary Service Replacement with Deible Landscaping, Inc. at a cost of $3,150.56, with funds from Capital Reserve;

– Approval of seal coat and crack fill at high school by Wagner Asphalt at a cost of $8,000, with funds from Capital Reserve;

– Purchase of bus cameras from REI at a cost of $43,633.24, using ARP ESSER Grant Funds;

– and the approval to cancel the August 8, 2022, regular work session and business meeting and re-schedule them both for August 15, 2022.

