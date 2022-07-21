Margaret M. Orlosky, 94, of Hershey, formerly of Fryburg, PA, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022 surrounded by her children.

She was born December 16, 1927, in Windber, PA, daughter of the late Anna (Leasock) and John Dudra.

Margaret was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and their Areba Club.

She also had enjoyed volunteering with the Hershey Medical Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Orlosky and granddaughter, Jessica.

Margaret is survived by her son, Ron (Carol) Orlosky; daughters, Carol (Al) Fricke and Joy (John) McManus; grandchildren, Dan (Nicole) Orlosky, Kevin (Andrea) Orlosky, Monica Fricke, Alexis Orlosky, Ryan McManus, Valerie Orlosky, Kyle McManus and four great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 11AM in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 359 West Areba Ave., Hershey.

The family will begin receiving guests at 10AM.

Interment will follow in the Hershey Cemetery.

Memorial contributions be made to: The William S. Bowman Trust for the beautification of Hershey, www.bowman trust.org

Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey is handling the arrangements.

Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com

