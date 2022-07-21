Patricia A. “Pat” McFadden, 77, of Clintonville, passed away July 19, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pat was born September 29, 1944, in Eau Claire.

She was the daughter of the late Frank and Irene Hughes.

Pat married Elton “Clair” McFadden on June 21, 1962; he survives.

The couple just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Pat worked at the cafeteria at North Washington School and also a custodian at Slippery Rock.

Pat attended the Foxburg Episcopal Church.

She loved to take care of her home, always making sure everything was perfect.

She was happiest cooking a big meal for her family.

Pat was very crafty, sewing, crocheting and making pottery.

Her family will treasure the items she has made.

Loved ones to cherish Pat’s memory are her husband, Clair McFadden of Clintonville, her children, Sandy Sterner and husband Ken, Gerry McFadden and wife Cheri, Wanda Eakin and husband Don; her daughter in law Tracie McFadden, her brother Kenny Hughes and wife Rita and sister Joyce Culp. Pat’s grandchildren includes Josh McFadden and Crystal, Jarad McFadden and Amber, Aaron McFadden and Jessica, Kenny Sterner, Amanda Gadsby and Adam and Carly Stiffy and Derrick, Donnie Eakin. Pat was also blessed with 5 great grandchildren: Amelia, Tobias, Aiden, Alexa and Ellie.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her son Dave McFadden, her sister Katherine Brown, her niece Tina Whitling, and her step father Louis Gates and her brother-in-law Lewis Culp.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Friends and family can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.