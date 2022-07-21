Pickup Crashes into Tree, Rolls Over Off Route 36 Following Two-Vehicle Collision

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a two-vehicle collision that occurred on State Route 36, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, July 8, as a 2020 Ram 1500 truck operated by 58-year-old Randall L. Pangallo, of Brookville, was traveling south on State Route 36 when he attempted to pass a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado operated by 65-year-old Joseph W. Klobuchar, of Marienville.

Police say Pangallo failed to observe Klobuchar’s vehicle slowing to take a left-hand turn onto Songer Road and struck the front driver’s side of Klobuchar’s Chevrolet with the passenger side door of his vehicle.

The impact caused Pangallo’s RAM truck to lose control and strike a tree off the right-hand shoulder of the roadway. After striking the tree, Pangallo’s vehicle flipped onto its roof and came to a final rest in the southbound lane of Route 36.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Pangallo was transported to Penn Highland Brookville by Jefferson County EMS to treat injuries of unknown severity. He was not using a seat belt.

He was charged with Careless Driving.

Klobuchar was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Sigel Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, East Main Services Towing, and McPherson Auto Repair assisted at the scene.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

