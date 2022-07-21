 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Pickup Crashes into Tree, Rolls Over Off Route 36 Following Two-Vehicle Collision

Thursday, July 21, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police,Car,Lights,At,Night,City,Street.,Red,And,BlueBARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a two-vehicle collision that occurred on State Route 36, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, July 8, as a 2020 Ram 1500 truck operated by 58-year-old Randall L. Pangallo, of Brookville, was traveling south on State Route 36 when he attempted to pass a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado operated by 65-year-old Joseph W. Klobuchar, of Marienville.

Police say Pangallo failed to observe Klobuchar’s vehicle slowing to take a left-hand turn onto Songer Road and struck the front driver’s side of Klobuchar’s Chevrolet with the passenger side door of his vehicle.

The impact caused Pangallo’s RAM truck to lose control and strike a tree off the right-hand shoulder of the roadway. After striking the tree, Pangallo’s vehicle flipped onto its roof and came to a final rest in the southbound lane of Route 36.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Pangallo was transported to Penn Highland Brookville by Jefferson County EMS to treat injuries of unknown severity. He was not using a seat belt.

He was charged with Careless Driving.

Klobuchar was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Sigel Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, East Main Services Towing, and McPherson Auto Repair assisted at the scene.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.