State Police Calls: Teen Victim of Fraud Involving Online Gaming App

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Police Investigating Stolen Road Signs in Barnett Township

Police have released details regarding the theft of road signs in Barnett Township, Forest County.

According to Marienville-based State Police, it was determined that an unknown actor(s) removed/stole three road signs in Barnett Township sometime between Saturday, July 2, and Monday, July 11.

The signs are valued at approximately $100.00 each.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

Fraud in Tionesta

PSP Marienville received a report of theft by deception on Tuesday, July 12, around 6:01 p.m. in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say a known 59-year-old Tionesta woman was coerced via telephone to send two $500.00 prepaid Apple gift cards to an unknown person.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft by Deception in Eldred Township

Police have released information on a theft by deception in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, June 1, as an unknown actor(s) gained access to a known victim’s bank account through various online gaming applications.

Police say the victim, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Sigel, was defrauded out of $215.19.

The investigation is ongoing.

