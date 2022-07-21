Sue Ann Middleton, 64, a resident of 636 Buffalo Street Frankllin, died peacefully at 11:15 AM Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her sister’s home in Seneca, following an extended illness.

She was born Decembre 1, 1957 in Pensacola, FL, a beloved daughter of James A. Middleton and Anna Claire Stacy Middletown Chacknes.

She was a 1975 graduate of E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, VA.

Upon graduation, she attended both Longwood College and Central Virginia Community College, majoring in home economics.

Sue worked for many years in casual and fine dining restaurants, and for more than 16 years as a cashier at Costco while living in Norfolk, VA.

She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and was involved with the American Red Cross.

While serving with the Red Cross in Lynchburg, Sue was active in teaching swimming and first aid.

She was also involved with the Girl Scouts of the USA, where she served as an Outdoor Education Training Director.

Sue enjoyed gourmet cooking and looked forward to entertaining family and friends at the many dinner parties she hosted.

She was an avid reader, and enjoyed her flower and herb gardens.

Sue’s constant companion was her beloved cat, Fred, who often sat quietly with her on the front porch watching people and their pets walk by.

Sue loved cats and dogs, and advocated for their rescue and adoption.

She was also passionate about saving animals at risk of extinction.

She was of the Lutheran faith.

She enjoyed singing at church and in musical productions.

In addition to her beloved mother of Franklin, she is survived by her siblings: Stacy Claire Middleton Bussell of Seneca; James Alan Middleton of Southport, NC; and Sandra Jeannette Middleton Nash of Saluda, VA.

She was proud to be the aunt of her nieces: Kate; Casey; and Jenna; and her nephew, Philip.

Also surviving are several cousins and two uncles.

Sue cherished the many friends that she made while living in Franklin; most especially the Weyand Family, who treated her as one of their own.

Friends may call Monday from 10-11 AM in the parish hall of St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo Street, Franklin.

A funeral service, in celebration of her life, will follow Monday at 11 AM with Father Shawn Clerkin, Vicar of St. John’s Episcopal Church, officiating.

Private interment will be in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to either: The Visiting Nurses Associations of Venango County Foundation, Attn: Hospice Program, 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA, 16323; or to The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA, 16346.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

