Two Drivers Seriously Injured in Route 28 Collision

BOGGS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 28/66 early Monday morning leaving both drivers seriously injured.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the collision happened around 5:42 a.m. on Monday, July 18, on State Route 28/66, in Boggs Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2004 Dodge Neon operated by 33-year-old Heather K. Vogt, of Ford City, was traveling north on State Route 28/66 when she crossed over the double yellow lines and was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by 63-year-old Kevin J. Goheen, of Distant, who was traveling south on Route 28/66.

Initial impact occurred as the front of Goheen’s vehicle hit the passenger side of Vogt’s vehicle, according to police.

Both vehicles came to final rest in the northbound lane, with Vogt’s vehicle facing west and Goheen’s vehicle facing southbound.

Hose Company #6 Kittanning Ambulance Service transported Vogt to UPMC Presbyterian to treat suspected serious injuries.

Goheen was taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital by Hose Company #6 Kittanning Ambulance Service for suspected serious injuries.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.