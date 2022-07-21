Firefighters Battle Overnight Blaze at Clarion Apartment Complex for Over Six Hours

CLARION BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire in Clarion Borough for over six hours overnight as an apartment complex went up in flames.

(Videos by Adrian Weber)

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 11:06 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, for a structure fire at 68 South 7th Avenue, in Clarion Borough.

About a dozen onlookers observed as the firefighters from three area departments battled the fire as it continued to intensify through the early morning hours of Thursday.

“It was categorized as a fire hazard, which means a lot of people live there,” the dispatcher told exploreClarion.com.

The fire was under control around 2:45 a.m.

The apartment complex is believed to be a total loss.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Crews remained on scene until 5:07 a.m.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called to the scene early Thursday morning to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

The blaze remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

