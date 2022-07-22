2023 Clarion County Ms. United States Agriculture Looks to Use Platform for Advocacy Role

CLARION CO., Pa. – Nicolette Cusate, a senior majoring in Agricultural and Extension Education at the Pennsylvania State University, wants to use her title as the 2023 Clarion County Ms. United States Agriculture to advocate for agricultural businesses and raise awareness about agriculture’s role in daily life.

Additionally, she wants to educate the public about Clarion County’s meaningful contributions to Pennsylvania agriculture.

Cusate found her passion for agriculture when she joined her high school’s FFA chapter. While in high school, she held the chapter offices of Reporter, Vice President, and President. Through these positions, she was able to help organize many events to benefit her school.

She was awarded the Keystone Degree, the highest FFA degree a member in the state of Pennsylvania can earn, in January 2019.

Cusate is no stranger to agricultural advocacy. She served as the 2019 Bloomsburg Fair Queen and the 2021 Erie County PA Miss Agriculture USA. In both roles, she was able to hear the community’s stories about what the agricultural industry means to them, and use her platform to share those stories and educate the public.

Cusate is also a member of Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps, Alpha Tau Alpha, Penn State’s Honorary Professional Agriculture Education Fraternity, and is a Dean’s List student.

Outside of advocating and finishing her degree, Cusate enjoys spending time with her friends, exploring new places, and painting.

If you are interested in inviting Cusate to appear at your community event or visit your agricultural business, please message the “Nicolette Cusate – 2023 Clarion County Ms. United States Agriculture“ Facebook page for details.

