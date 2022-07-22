 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

2023 Clarion County Ms. United States Agriculture Looks to Use Platform for Advocacy Role

Friday, July 22, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

agricultureCLARION CO., Pa. – Nicolette Cusate, a senior majoring in Agricultural and Extension Education at the Pennsylvania State University, wants to use her title as the 2023 Clarion County Ms. United States Agriculture to advocate for agricultural businesses and raise awareness about agriculture’s role in daily life.

Additionally, she wants to educate the public about Clarion County’s meaningful contributions to Pennsylvania agriculture.

Cusate found her passion for agriculture when she joined her high school’s FFA chapter. While in high school, she held the chapter offices of Reporter, Vice President, and President. Through these positions, she was able to help organize many events to benefit her school.

She was awarded the Keystone Degree, the highest FFA degree a member in the state of Pennsylvania can earn, in January 2019.

Cusate is no stranger to agricultural advocacy. She served as the 2019 Bloomsburg Fair Queen and the 2021 Erie County PA Miss Agriculture USA. In both roles, she was able to hear the community’s stories about what the agricultural industry means to them, and use her platform to share those stories and educate the public.

Cusate is also a member of Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps, Alpha Tau Alpha, Penn State’s Honorary Professional Agriculture Education Fraternity, and is a Dean’s List student.

Outside of advocating and finishing her degree, Cusate enjoys spending time with her friends, exploring new places, and painting.

If you are interested in inviting Cusate to appear at your community event or visit your agricultural business, please message the “Nicolette Cusate – 2023 Clarion County Ms. United States Agriculture“ Facebook page for details.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.