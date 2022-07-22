The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers, mainly before 8am. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

