Benefit Spaghetti Dinner for Family of Rimersburg Infant Set for Saturday

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A spaghetti dinner organized to benefit the family of a Rimersburg infant who passed away is set for this Saturday.

The dinner will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, at Anchor Village located at 191 Pump Station Road, in Shippenville.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a Chinese auction.

The cost is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for kids. Children ages 3 and under eat free.

All proceeds will pay for the funeral cost of Lawrence Arthur-Paul Hannold, of Rimersburg.

The organizers are still in need of additional items for the Chinese auction.

Born on May 13, 2022, Lawrence was the son of Bradley Fox of Shippenville and Charity Hannold of Rimersburg.

He is survived by his parents; grandfather, Mike Brown; grandmother, Anita Fox of Shippenville; aunts: Theresa Fox of Clarion and Tiffany Crusan of Oil City, and uncles: Tim Fox (Tiffany) of Clarion and Kenny Hannold of Clarion.

Lawrence is also survived by great aunts: Debbie Fox of Clarion, Paula (Bob) Eiseman of Knox, and Brenda (Cyrus) Davis of Tionesta; great uncles: Richard Wolfe of Cranberry and Paul (Paulene) Eiseman, Jr. of Knox, and many cousins, family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother Alex; grandmother, Julie Ditty; grandfather, Larry Fox; great grandparents, Paul and Martha Eiseman, and great aunts, Darla Fox and Kathy Eiseman.

For more information, contact Bradley at 814-316-4806, or Donna at 814-316-2202, or Ken at 814-221-3440.

