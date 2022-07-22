Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jiffy Ground Pork Skillet

Enjoy this simple, mouthwatering ground pork meal!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups uncooked penne pasta

1 pound ground pork



1/2 cup chopped onion1 can (14-1/2 ounces) stewed tomatoes, undrained1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce1 teaspoon Italian seasoning1 medium zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch slices

Directions

-Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook pork and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the tomatoes, tomato sauce, and Italian seasoning. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 5 minutes to allow flavors to blend.

-Drain pasta; add to skillet. Stir in zucchini. Cover and cook for 3-5 minutes or until zucchini is crisp-tender.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.