Emlenton Brew Haus ‘Settling In’ After One Year in Business

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – The Emlenton Brew Haus started from home brewing and grew into a destination location right next to the Allegheny River. On the eve of its one-year anniversary, Emlenton Brew Haus is a place where “everyone is welcome to share.”

Owner Wally Page grew up in the Emlenton Area, and after retiring, he returned to open a brewery. He knew that brewing was in his future after entering his first home brew competition. He and his son, Trevor Page, were very successful in that outing.

“We took third place in our first attempt,” he said. “We had five gallons of a Saison, and it was so well-received that people asked us where our brewery was located.”

From that moment, the Pages needed a brewery and a location. They found one along the Allegheny River bike trail.

“Our brewery is unique because of the game room in our basement. We have two circa 1910-1920 duck-pin bowling lanes, which we completely refurbished, as well as a shuffleboard table and an original pool table that were also both refurbished.”

Emlenton Brew Haus offers a full kitchen, a variety of beers, and a family-friendly environment. After a year in business, they feel that they have settled in and found the perfect staff.

“We have found that regardless of the size of the business, the team makes the success,” Page said. “We have a wonderful team that supports each other and the business as a whole.”

Being in Emlenton had other advantages.

“One of our goals was to bring new customers to Emlenton that support the other local businesses,” Page said. “We have tremendous support from the local businesses and politicians, and the changes in liquor laws in Pennsylvania starting in 2016 helped contribute to our decision to locate our business in this state. This truly is an example of government improving our lives and making a difference.”

Chef Julie Terwilliger grew up in Emlenton and was trained at the Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts. Terwilliger has over 30 years of experience working in the Pittsburgh area. She uses the brew haus’ beer to enhance many of her recipes. That connection between food and beer is part of the identity at Emlenton Brew Haus.

“The mission at the Emlenton Brew Haus is to be committed to providing high-quality craft beer and food, while focusing on Pennsylvanian sourced products, in a casual, family-friendly environment,” Page said. “We invite our staff, community, and patrons to share our enthusiasm for the history, science, and art behind craft brewing.”

After a year in business, the Pages are poised to start their next project.

“We had planned to do coffee during the morning hours and have a beer tap room in the evenings,” Page added. “Instead, we will be opening a separate business called the Emlenton Coffee Haus.”

Brewing, however, is not a term that means one specific process. The Pages discovered that the lessons of making one beverage do not necessarily translate to making the other.

“The brewing process between beer and coffee is very different,” Page said. “However, they do have a few things in common. The product itself, the roasting process of the beans for coffee or the grain for beer, where it is from, the temperature of the water and how long the product steeps, are all common themes in both processes. Water for both industries is a vital key, and Emlenton has a wonderful water supply which, in turn, leads to fantastic brews.”

The Pages added that they were thankful to Aqua Pennsylvania for working with the water in the area.

While there are some differences in brewing, running both businesses has some important similarities.

“Coming from the Brew Haus we have gained much experience in the fun, cool bureaucratic aspect of bean counting – pun intended – that a business requires, as well as many lessons in team building, point-of-sale training, and pleasant interactions with our beloved local community,” Page said.

Another advantage is the location along the Allegheny River and the related bike trail. The historic nature of Emlenton gives the Pages a place to serve a “convenient, nutritional, and traditional fare” in a scenic environment, where patrons can sip freshly-roasted coffee in American and European styles.

“We are dedicated to ensuring a quality customer experience in a relaxing, family-friendly environment,” Page said. “Our goal is to encourage patrons of all ages to partake in the iconic coffee preparation that has captivated people from around the world for centuries.”

On Friday, July 22, the Emlenton Brew Haus will have a special event to celebrate one year in operation. They will have a special menu from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will also be live music from Nashville Recording Artist Gary Burk III, a 2020 JMA Song of the Year winner with his song “Like That.”

During the evening, the Brew Haus will give away free prizes, merchandise, two Annual Mug Club Memberships, and a Founders Lifetime Membership.

“Emlenton has been so very welcoming in establishing these small businesses, from the local government officials, neighboring businesses, to the patrons who visit,” Page said. “Each new step taken feels more like an adventure and less like a risk. It is very supportive here.”

More about Emlenton Brew Haus and the upcoming Emlenton Coffee Haus can be found on their website.

