Helen L. Krizon, 80 of Polk, passed away on July 20, 2022 at the Grove Manor in Grove City.

Helen was born in Mercer on August 29, 1941 to the late Everett and Hazel (Seaman) Morrow.

She worked for many years as a Custodial Supervisor at Polk Center.

Helen enjoyed playing bingo and going gambling.

She enjoyed being outdoors tending to her flowers and gardening.

Most of all she loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Helen married her beloved husband, John Krizon on June 22, 1957, he survives at home, the couple recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.

In addition to her husband Helen is survived by her daughters; Cindy McMurray of Franklin, Tammy (Floyd) Greenlee of Meadville, and Sharon Krizon of Polk, grandchildren; Billy (Abby) Parker, Cassie (Alex) Uber, Adam Greenlee and Derek (Kelly) Beach, great-grandchildren; Cordelia and Nadene Williams, Amelia and Ella Beach, and Kellan Sansom, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Helen was preceded in death by her grandson; Jacob Greenlee, son-in-law Rod McMurray, five brothers, 2 infant brothers, and 1 infant sister.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where visitation will be from 1 pm – 2 pm on Monday, July 25.

A funeral service will follow visitation at 2 pm at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Old Sandy Cemetery, Polk.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.