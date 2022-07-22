Love’s Travel Stops Opens Location in Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Brookville, Pennsylvania, thanks to a travel stop that opened on Thursday.

The store, located off Interstate 80, Exit 81 (1373 Route 28), brings 55 jobs to Jefferson County.

“Opening our seventh location in Pennsylvania, means giving customers the Highway Hospitality they know they’ll get when they stop at Love’s,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “The new travel stop in Brookville will help professional drivers and four-wheel traffic get back on the road safely and quickly while providing plenty of amenities and fresh food and drink options.”

The 12,000-square-foot travel center is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including a Wendy’s restaurant and a Speedco truck service center.

Love’s also boasts 130 truck parking spaces, 79 car parking spaces, 7 RV parking spaces, 9 diesel bays, 7 showers, laundry facilities, and a dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 split between the Pine Creek Fire Department and the Jefferson County 4-H Club.

Love’s has more than 590 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 37,000 people.

