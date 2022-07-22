 

Melissa L. Mackie

Friday, July 22, 2022

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ThuyFSwLE63xMelissa L. Mackie, 62, of Oil City, PA, passed away at 9:25 P.M. Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home.

Born April 10, 1960 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late David J. & Mary Huggler Mackie.

Melissa was a graduate of Venango Christian High School and attended Clarion University.

She had worked for Giant Eagle and currently was working at Walmart in Cranberry.

Melissa enjoyed watching sports.

She is survived by two brothers: David W. Mackie & his wife Becky of Hickory, NC and Christopher Mackie of Oil City; four nephews: Sean, Matthew, Daniel and Robbie.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


