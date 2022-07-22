Michael Patton Advising: How Long Should You Keep Financial Records?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: How Long Should You Keep Financial Records?
With tax season in the rearview mirror, this might be a good time to organize your records. Here are some guidelines to help decide what to keep and what to discard. Use a shredder when discarding paper records containing confidential information, and be sure that any electronic records are removed through a secure deletion process.
Tax records. Keep all personal tax records for three years after filing your return or two years after the taxes were paid, whichever is later. (Different rules apply to business taxes.) If you underreported gross income by more than 25% — not a wise decision — keep records for six years, and for seven years if you claimed a deduction for worthless securities or bad debt. It might be helpful to keep your actual tax returns, W-2 forms, and other income statements until you begin receiving Social Security benefits.
