Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Greenville Pike

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a two-vehicle accident along Greenville Pike.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:04 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, near Greenville Pike (State Route 66) and Interstate 80, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup operated by 67-year-old Ernest E. Brocious, of Brookville, was attempting to turn left from State Route 66 onto the Interstate 80 westbound on ramp, and a 2019 Honda CRV driven by 65-year-old Kathy J. Rhoades, of Strattanville, was traveling south on State Route 66.

Brocious failed to yield and entered the southbound lane; Rhoades’ Honda struck Brocious’ Chevrolet on the front right side.

The Chevrolet sustained minor damage and came to a rest on the west side of Route 66.

The Honda came to a final rest on the west shoulder of Route 66 against a guide rail. It was disabled.

Brocious, Rhoades and Rhoades’ passenger–66-year-old Sheldon Rhoades, of Strattanville–were not injured. All three individuals were using seat belts.

Brocious was cited for Careless Driving, police say.

