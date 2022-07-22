South 8th Avenue Reopens Following Water Main Break

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A portion of South 8th Avenue in Clarion Borough was closed on Friday due to a water main break.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography)

South 8th Avenue was closed between Main Street and Wood Street, in the area of Wendy’s, after a water main broke around 7:30 a.m. Friday resulting in a steady stream of water on South 8th Avenue and Main Street.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Borough Police Department, and Pennsylvania American Water company were called to the scene.

The roadway reopened around 4:15 p.m.

It is the second water main break in the same area in less than a week. The stretch of roadway was closed on Saturday after a water line ruptured.

