Services Set for John Robert “Bob” Moore

John Robert “Bob” Moore, 88, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022 at his home.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.

Interment will take place in the Clarion Cemetery.

A full obituary can be found here.

