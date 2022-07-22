SPONSORED: Dinner Features, AC/DC Cover Band to Perform in August at Wanango
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – The only thing you need to make for dinner this weekend is reservations at Wanango Country Club.
Their kitchen is cooking up delicious dishes. Grab your family and friends and visit them!
Their dinner features will be served on Thursday and Friday nights from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
On Friday night, they are serving a Fish Fry Dinner. Additional dinner features can be found below.
Wanango is open to the public. Take-out is available by calling 814-676-8133 and select option #2.
Due to a private event, the dining room will be closed on Saturday.
Make plans to rock’n’roll on Friday, August 12, at Wanango Country Club.
Hellz Bellz, an AC/DC cover band, will be performing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the pool area.
The cost of the event is $5.00 for members and $10.00 for non-members. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
