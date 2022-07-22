Thomas Lee Daugherty, 73, of Oil City, passed away on July 19, 2022, after a courageous with battle with cancer.

Tom was known as a really nice guy.

He fiercely loved his family, friends, home and his remote.

He was always ready to help, if needed.

Whenever he went grocery shopping he always brought home a bouquet of flowers.

His emoji-laden texts messages were legendary.

He could write three words and have four lines of uninterrupted emojis follow.

Hearts were a favorite.

He considered everyone his friend.

Driving through town with him, was like being on a parade float, he waved at everyone.

He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word.

Tom graduated from Cranberry High School in 1967.

He graduated from Clarion University and got his Masters from Edinboro University.

As a proponent for a heavily starched shirt, he known as a snappy dresser and you could smell the trail of his cologne long after he left a room.

He married Kathy Bryner Daugherty in 1975 and they had two daughters, Ashley and Alyssa.

Tom was a devoted, fiercely loving husband and father who provided a foundation of unwavering support and love.

His days as grandfather to Milo were filled with joy.

Tom’s career began in teaching at Fairfiew Middle School.

He was a partner at Daugherty Brothers Real Estate.

He and Kathy purchased and grew Glassylvania.

He started Tom Daugherty Real Estate and in his retirement he was partner at Goosebumpz.

Tom was a past president of the board at the Oil City Housing Authority and served on the board at Wanango Country Club.

He was a member of the Allegheny Valley Board of Realtors and a member of the Second Presbyterian Church.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, James Daugherty; mother, Julia Ardelle Daugherty Butler and brothers, William and Scott Daugherty.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughters Ashley du Pont (Jake) and Alyssa Matrukhovich (Yury); his grandson, Milo Thomas Matrukhovich; his brother, James Daugherty (Kay); his brother-in-law, Robert Bryner; his sister-in-law Patricia Daugherty; his nieces, Kelly Daugherty, Jenny Mumford (Andy), Holly Daugherty, Valerie Trumbower (Doug), Jenna Bryner; his nephews, Michael and Todd Daugherty; and friends who were family, David and Shawnee O’Hara, Daryl and Jane DeAngelis, Ed and Connie Beck, Bill and Suzi Eckert, Bob Barber and Emily and Dan and Mary Lou Hall.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions can be made to the Venango County Visiting Nurses Hospice in appreciation of their gentle care.

In honor of his memory play “Black Water” by the Doobie Brothers.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at Reinsel Funeral Home at 116 Bissell Ave in Oil City on Saturday, July 23, 2022, where friends may visit from 2:00-4:00PM. A Memorial service will follow at 4:00 P.M. in the funeral home.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.