Police Warn of At-Large Suspect Caught Burglarizing Home in Mayport Area

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are advising the public to remain vigilant as authorities continue to search for a suspect involved in a burglary on Tuesday in the Mayport area.

According Punxsutawney-based State Police, the burglary occurred on Tuesday, July 19, at a residence along Route 536, in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a witness saw an unidentified male on the back porch of the residence and “chased the male through the yard and down SR 536 towards Ringgold.”

The victim is listed as a 27-year-old Mayport man.

Residents are encouraged to lock their doors and windows, and be on the lookout for this individual, police said.

