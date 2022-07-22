UPDATE: Fire Marshal Still Investigating Cause of Blaze at Clarion Apartment Complex

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The cause of a fire that broke out in a Clarion Borough apartment complex is still undetermined.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chesterfield told exploreClarion.com that it is still unknown how the fire started, and the investigation is in the hands of the State Police Fire Marshal.

“We had heavy fire showing from the home when we pulled up,” Chesterfield said. “I was actually on the way to the fire house after the dispatch, saw the fire, and called for Limestone and Strattanville (fire departments).”

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 11:06 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, for a structure fire at 68 South 7th Avenue, in Clarion Borough.

(Photos below by Adrian Weber)



Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

About a dozen onlookers observed the blaze while firefighters from three area departments battled the fire as it continued to intensify through the early morning hours of Thursday.

“It was categorized as a fire hazard, which means a lot of people live there,” the 9-1-1 dispatcher told exploreClarion.com.

The fire was under control around 2:45 a.m.

“With the size of the building and the location of where the fire was–it was a big house,” Chesterfield said of the challenge the fire presented to firefighters. “It was very difficult to get around it with all the different apartments in it. It wasn’t like a normal house where you can go from front to back. It was a little more challenging to get in and around some areas.”

While the apartment complex is believed to be a total loss, Chesterfield said hasn’t been officially determined yet.

No injuries were reported, and all of the residents were able to make it out safely, Chesterfield said.

Crews remained on the scene until 5:07 a.m. on Thursday, July 21.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called to the scene early Thursday morning to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

(Photos below by Explore staff. Videos by Adrian Weber)

