Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 67. Southwest wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

