Clarion County Eagles Win Diversity Cup

DETROIT, Mi. (EYT) – Members of the Clarion County Eagles cricket team, playing as World XI, recently won one of the longest running cricket tournaments in the United States.

(PHOTO ABOVE: The team at the 2022 Diversity Cup.)

The Diversity Cup runs annually on July 4 Weekend in Detroit. Running for 17 years, the Diversity Cup is a big win for the Clarion County squad, according to Press Editor Jai Elhance.

“Not only did the side perform extremely well, but they also ended as the champions of the entire tournament!” Elhance said. “In the opening game of the tournament, World XI performed extremely well with the bat. In their 20 overs, they were able to score a massive 261/6. The openers starred as Muktar Ahmed hit 95 from just 48 deliveries, and Saif Badar hit 59 from 25 deliveries. With the ball, he was 4/32 in his four overs, amazing figures as World XI started off their campaign with a comprehensive win by 118 runs!”

The tournament began July 1 and continued through July 4. The next game, the team lost, but Elhance said that inspired them to get back into the tournament. The team got support from Jon Ross with 3/19 in his four overs. The two openers, Muktar Ahmed and Saif Badar, got 109 in just six overs.

“Ahmed went after everything in an inning of 78 from just 22 deliveries,” Elhance said. “This included five boundaries and nine maximums.”

From there, the team stuck with the winning strategy, which served them well until the final round.

“Needing 140 to win, Muktar Ahmed maximized the field restrictions in the powerplay and got the World XI off to a good start,” Elhance said. “Then, after a couple of wickets fell, the two experienced batsmen, Tom Bruce and Lendl Simmons, steadied the ship and got them in touching distance of victory. After Bruce fell, Simmons ensured that World XI got over the line and won the finals of Diversity Cup 2022.”

In addition, Muktar Ahmed scored 257 runs at a strike rate of 199.29, which Elhance called an amazing performance.

Find out more about the Clarion County Eagles on Instagram. Clarion County Asia United also has a page.

