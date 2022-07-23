Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
For a change of pace, try this recipe with chunky peanut butter, too!
Ingredients
1/4 cup butter-flavored shortening
1-1/4 cups packed brown sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
3 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup white rice flour
1/2 cup potato starch
1/4 cup tapioca flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
48 milk chocolate kisses, unwrapped
Directions
-In a large bowl, beat shortening, brown sugar, and peanut butter until blended. Beat in egg, applesauce, and vanilla (mixture will appear curdled). In another bowl, whisk rice flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Refrigerate, covered, for one hour.
-Preheat the oven to 375°. Shape dough into forty-eight 1-in. balls; place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 9-11 minutes or until slightly cracked. Immediately press a chocolate kiss into the center of each cookie. Cool on pans for two minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.
