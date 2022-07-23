Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

For a change of pace, try this recipe with chunky peanut butter, too!

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter-flavored shortening

1-1/4 cups packed brown sugar



3/4 cup creamy peanut butter1 large egg, room temperature1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce3 teaspoons vanilla extract1 cup white rice flour1/2 cup potato starch1/4 cup tapioca flour1 teaspoon baking powder3/4 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon salt48 milk chocolate kisses, unwrapped

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat shortening, brown sugar, and peanut butter until blended. Beat in egg, applesauce, and vanilla (mixture will appear curdled). In another bowl, whisk rice flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Refrigerate, covered, for one hour.

-Preheat the oven to 375°. Shape dough into forty-eight 1-in. balls; place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 9-11 minutes or until slightly cracked. Immediately press a chocolate kiss into the center of each cookie. Cool on pans for two minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.

