Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

Saturday, July 23, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

For a change of pace, try this recipe with chunky peanut butter, too!

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter-flavored shortening
1-1/4 cups packed brown sugar

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
1 large egg, room temperature
1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
3 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup white rice flour
1/2 cup potato starch
1/4 cup tapioca flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
48 milk chocolate kisses, unwrapped

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat shortening, brown sugar, and peanut butter until blended. Beat in egg, applesauce, and vanilla (mixture will appear curdled). In another bowl, whisk rice flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Refrigerate, covered, for one hour.

-Preheat the oven to 375°. Shape dough into forty-eight 1-in. balls; place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 9-11 minutes or until slightly cracked. Immediately press a chocolate kiss into the center of each cookie. Cool on pans for two minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


