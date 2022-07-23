Jack M. Sarvey, 71, of Brookville, died Thursday evening, July 21, 2022 following a long battle with cancer.

Born March 30, 1951 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Guy and Susan Perry Sarvey.

He attended Brookville School and was of the catholic faith.

He was a diesel mechanic employed at Brookville Equipment until its closing, then for Zacheral Motors until his retirement.

Jack enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and playing BINGO.

His survivors include his wife, Mary Irvine Sarvey; his daughter, Jackee (Ethan Ishman) Sarvey; his stepson, Andy (Jennifer) Smith, his four grandchildren, Brystol Sarvey, Callan “Bubby” Ishman, Larissa and Ellen Smith; as well as family friend, Sunshine Bortz.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are his sons, Michael “Guy” Sarvey; his brother, Robert Sarvey; and his stepmother, Dorothy Sarvey.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Sarvey.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a date to be announced.

