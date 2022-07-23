Knox Borough Police Department Teams Up With Area Agencies for ‘National Night Out’ on August 2

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Knox Borough Police Department is joining forces with the Keystone Elementary School Community Action Teams for Students (CATS) to present “National Night Out” on Tuesday, August 2.

(Pictured above: Archived photo of McGruff the Crime Dog, of the National Crime Prevention Council, at Knox Borough’s National Night Out.)

The event will take place from 6:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. outside Keystone Elementary School located at 451 Huston Avenue, in Knox, Clarion County.

Knox Borough Police Chief Nicole Bauer told exploreClarion.com, “It gives kids in the community a chance to talk with first responders and understand we’re people, too.

“They can always come to us when they need help. It’s important to just build relationships with the children in the communities we serve and protect.”

The “National Night Out” campaign promotes police-community partnerships and community camaraderie to help make our communities safer, more caring places to live.

During this community-building campaign, neighborhoods across the nation host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and more.

Along with the Knox Borough Police Department, representatives of the following local law enforcement agencies and first responders will be in attendance:

– Knox Volunteer Fire Department;

– Knox Ambulance Service;

– Armstrong County K-9 Unit;

– State Police Aviation Patrol Unit;

– Stat MedEVAC;

– Pennsylvania State Game Commission; and

– The Clarion County Sheriff’s Office.

Also in attendance for the second straight year will be McGruff the Crime Dog of the National Crime Prevention Council.

Activities will include face painting, a juggler, and an interactive circus, as well as a snowplow truck, provided by Knox Borough Maintenance Department, which will be available for all to explore. Children will also be able to explore various trucks and vehicles from the attending agencies.

Cub Scout Pack 56 will provide complimentary hot dogs, chips, and water. Ice-O gourmet shaved ice will also be available for purchase.

This will be the third “National Night Out” event for the Knox Borough Police Department after bringing the nationwide event to Clarion County for the first time in 2019.

The event is funded by donations from local businesses and the Knox Borough.

“Our relationship is very good with the residents of Knox Borough,” Chief Bauer explained. “This sort of give people that live around Knox, not necessarily in the borough, to come in and meet us and the other local first responders.”

The pandemic shut down the possibility of an event in 2020; however, Knox Borough Police Department and the Emlenton Borough Police Department teamed up to host the event in 2021.

“Both Emlenton Police Department and myself were amazed at how many people showed up last year,” Chief Bauer noted.

“We’re hoping for the same thing this year. It’ll be a little tough with Clarion Borough and Knox Borough having one on the same night, but maybe the families can spend an hour at Clarion’s and then come to Knox or vice versa.”

Clarion Borough will be hosting its first “National Night Out” event on Main Street from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

RELATED:

Clarion Borough Police Department, Council Partner for National Night Out

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.