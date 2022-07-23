Millicent “Millie” Barnett of Charlotte passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, May 26, 2022, ten days short of her 101st birthday.

Millicent, the daughter of British immigrants Charlotte (Turner) and Albert Fitzpatrick, was the sole member of her family born an American citizen.

Millie and her husband Arch Barnett grew up in West Virginia and met at the end of WWII.

They married in Berkeley, California in 1946 and resided in the Bay Area for several years.

Later, they lived in Chicago, Illinois; Franklin, Pennsylvania; and Boca Raton, Florida.

Millie was a talented interior designer who had an eye for antiques.

A long-time member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin, she was very active in the women’s auxiliary – investing endless time and energy into their philanthropic projects.

An accomplished crafter, she designed quilts and other handmade items for their annual church fundraiser which supported the Episcopal Diocese in Africa.

Her other interests included volunteering at her daughters’ schools as well as at the local hospital.

A thoughtful listener and lively lady, her love for family extended to her parents, daughters’ friends and neighbors.

After her children became independent, Millie traveled extensively in North America and Europe.

Millie moved to Charlotte in 2010 and resided at both Carriage Club and Waltonwood Cotswold prior to moving to her daughter Anne’s home early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Millie is survived by her daughters, Anne Barnett of Charlotte; Jill Greenman and husband Robert of Mill Valley, California; and Beth Burns and husband Howard of Sammamish, Washington; grandsons, Lane and Evan Greenman, Miles Burns and Simon Johns.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Arch Barnett, as well as brothers Ted (Edward) and Walter Fitzpatrick.

Millie was also predeceased by Arch’s five older sisters with whom she was very close.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte.

The service will be livestreamed at: http://www.christchurchcharlotte.org/funeral-live-broadcast/ for those unable to attend in person.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered in Millie’s memory to Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28207 or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.

