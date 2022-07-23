Rimersburg Pair Face Felony Theft Charges for Failing to Provide Title to Vehicle They Sold

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Two Rimersburg residents are facing felony theft charges for allegedly failing to provide the title of a vehicle they sold.

Court documents indicate the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department on July 15 filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Trey Michael Gervasoni and 31-year-old Haley Marie Durci.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 8, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department received a call of an incident of theft by deception from two known victims, a male and a female, at a residence along Chestnut Street, in Rimersburg, Clarion County.

On June 9, the victims completed statements and were interviewed by police.

The victims told police that on April 26, 2022, Trey Gervasoni and Haley Durci sold them a blue 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix for approximately $5,000.00–around $100.00 in cash and a check for $4,900.00, according to the complaint.

On several occasions, the victims asked Gervasoni and Durci for the title of the vehicle, the complaint states.

Both Gervasoni and Durci stated they would give the victims the title, but kept making excuses and told the victims the title is “in their aunt’s safe in Sligo,” the complaint indicates.

The victims never received the title to the vehicle, and the two suspects then moved to Clarion, the complaint indicates.

Police called the suspects on June 9 and left a message, and again on June 11, and June 15, with no answer, and left messages again, the complaint notes.

Haley Durci was arraigned at 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on the following charges:

– Theft by Deception – False Impression, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

Trey Gervasoni was arraigned at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, in front of Judge Miller on the following charges:

– Theft by Deception – False Impression, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

Both individuals are currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail each.

Preliminary hearings are set for Tuesday, August 2, at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.