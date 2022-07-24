The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Light south wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10pm. Low around 67. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then scattered showers between 8am and 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

