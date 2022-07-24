Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Carrot and Kale Vegetable Saute

Give this keto-friendly recipe a shot!

Ingredients

8 bacon strips, coarsely chopped

4 large carrots, sliced



2 cups peeled cubed butternut squash (1/2-inch pieces)1 poblano pepper, seeded and chopped1/2 cup finely chopped red onion1 teaspoon smoked paprika1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper2 plum tomatoes, chopped2 cups chopped fresh kale

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Using a slotted spoon, remove bacon to paper towels. Pour off all but one tablespoon of drippings.

-Add carrots and squash to drippings; cook, covered over medium heat for five minutes. Add poblano pepper and onion; cook until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in seasonings. Add tomatoes and kale; cook, covered, until kale is wilted, 2-3 minutes. Top with bacon.

