Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Carrot and Kale Vegetable Saute
Give this keto-friendly recipe a shot!
Ingredients
8 bacon strips, coarsely chopped
4 large carrots, sliced
1 poblano pepper, seeded and chopped
1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 plum tomatoes, chopped
2 cups chopped fresh kale
Directions
-In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Using a slotted spoon, remove bacon to paper towels. Pour off all but one tablespoon of drippings.
-Add carrots and squash to drippings; cook, covered over medium heat for five minutes. Add poblano pepper and onion; cook until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in seasonings. Add tomatoes and kale; cook, covered, until kale is wilted, 2-3 minutes. Top with bacon.
