Joyce S. Wagner, 86, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday July 23, 2022 after an extended illness.

Born June 23, 1936 in North Tonawanda, NY, she was the daughter of the late Cecil & Frances Gallagher Stahlman.

Joyce was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was married to Glenn Wagner and he preceded her in death.

Joyce had worked in the office for Bakers Transportation for many years.

She loved craft work and enjoyed oil painting.

She is survived by one son: Michael McKean & his wife Faye of Reno; two grandchildren: Jason McKean and his fiance Angie, and Travis McKean; a nephew whom she raised: Russell Kimes of Erie; her sister: Coral Fox, with whom she shared her room with at Oakwood Heights.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

She is also survived by her friend Rhonda Bush.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister Shirley Hamm.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Oakwood Heights.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

