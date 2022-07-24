Police Release Details on Woman Injured When Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole Off Route 36

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police released the details on a woman who was injured when her vehicle slammed into a utility pole off State Route 36 in Tionesta Township.

According to PSP Marienville, the accident occurred around 9:08 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, as a 2012 Subaru Outback was traveling north on State Route 36, near Shriver Road, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

For an unknown reason, 55-year-old Janice M. Kunkle, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., lost control of the Subaru causing it to cross over into the oncoming lane and leave the roadway. The vehicle then traveled for approximately 180 feet before striking a utility pole on the west side of the road, according to police.

Tionesta Ambulance Service transported Kunkle to UPMC Northwest for suspected minor injuries.

She was using a seat belt.

The vehicle was disabled and was towed from the scene by Frank’s Auto and Son.

Forest County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

Kunkle was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

